SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

SPSC opened at $147.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

