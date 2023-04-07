S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
STBA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 130,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
