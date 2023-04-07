Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$0.80. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 74,500 shares trading hands.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.