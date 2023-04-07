Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lowered by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after buying an additional 578,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.29. 1,404,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,266. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.