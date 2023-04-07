State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 16,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.11. 1,966,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.96. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

