State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.40. 441,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,551. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.02 and its 200 day moving average is $680.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.77.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.