State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.