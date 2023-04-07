State of Michigan Retirement System Has $36.97 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,420 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $36,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,013. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

