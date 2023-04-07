State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 20,600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $52,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. 47,778,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,284,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

