State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in NIKE by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 212,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $120.22. 4,256,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

