State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $57,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,455. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.