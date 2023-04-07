Steph & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

