Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 8,418 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $197.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average is $214.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

