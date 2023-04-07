Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 263,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,009.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 351,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 319,509 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

