Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 827 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.83.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.