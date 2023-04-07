Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $24.32 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.22% of Kornit Digital worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,446,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRNT opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.