Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $192.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $202.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.