Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insulet by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,165 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

PODD opened at $317.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,295.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.03. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $326.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.