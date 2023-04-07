Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 11,020 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

BKR stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

