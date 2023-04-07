Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,107,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 475,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 130,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 445,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

