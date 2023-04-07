Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after buying an additional 7,523,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,039,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 332,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO remained flat at $20.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 835,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

