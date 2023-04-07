Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.54. 815,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,062. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

