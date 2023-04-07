Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $102.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,849,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,901,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

