Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,681. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.81.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

