Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 1,023,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

