Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.61 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,600. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

