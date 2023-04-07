Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 710 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. 5,260,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,099. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

