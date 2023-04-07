Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 344 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 326,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 354,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of COP traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,584. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.