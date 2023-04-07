Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 2,373,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

