StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

