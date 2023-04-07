StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.86.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
