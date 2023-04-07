StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $296.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,696.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

