StockNews.com Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

SP stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

