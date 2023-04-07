StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

