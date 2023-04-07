StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,645 shares of company stock worth $7,538,012. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

