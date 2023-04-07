StockNews.com Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONN. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Conn’s Stock Down 0.6 %

CONN opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

