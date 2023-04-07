StockNews.com Upgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $21.44 on Monday. Caleres has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $763.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.