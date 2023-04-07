StockNews.com Upgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SRI stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

