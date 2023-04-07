Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,221 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 6,339,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,466,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

