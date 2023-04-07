Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 355 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

