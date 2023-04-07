Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 2,610 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,156,880. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $356.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average is $285.96.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.