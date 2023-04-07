Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 141,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.87.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

