Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $339.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.30 and a 200-day moving average of $301.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

