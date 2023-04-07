Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $20.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.50. 1,545,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.