Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 426 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,924. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

