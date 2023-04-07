Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 744 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 8,896,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.95) to GBX 540 ($6.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.90) to GBX 660 ($8.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.93.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

