Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,417,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,295. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

