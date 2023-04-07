Stratis Price Down 7.1% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $87.80 million and $12.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.05 or 0.06647989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,854,169 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

