Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $89.12 million and $17.88 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.61 or 0.06674938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017451 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,829,005 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

