Strid Group LLC Buys Shares of 59,703 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,014,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 651,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 565,254 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCP stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

