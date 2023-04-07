Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $326.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $290.00 to $326.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $287.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.61. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

